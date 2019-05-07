

Kareem Gouda, CTV News Vancouver





Meet Dwayne “The Rockfish” Johnson. He’s the first seal pup patient to arrive at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre this year.

Last week, Dwayne was found alone near a dock in Prince Rupert. The timing of the premature pup's rescue was a surprise, according to centre manager Lindsaye Akhurst, who said it was the earliest on record.

“The northern B.C. population of harbor seals does start pupping season earlier than on the south coast, so it’s not completely unpredictable, but this is certainly an early start for us," Akhurst said in a statement.

Dwayne was found by a person who saw him last Wednesday and rescued him when he appeared to be struggling to get out of the water.

He also showed signs of being a newborn since he had part of his umbilical cord attached and had the soft coat of a premature pup (called lanugo).

Once he was assessed as being in distress a group of helping hands gave Dwayne the superstar treatment. According to the VAMMRC, workers flew the pup to Vancouver all while rehydrating and feeding him. He has shown quick signs of improvement and is now the youngest patient at the rehab center.

While Dwayne is the youngest seal at the center, he isn’t the only one. Eight-month-old Jessica Seal has been in rehab since February after she was shot in the face with birdshot. She was found near Kitsilano beach tired and starving.

The ultimate goal of the center is to release the animals once they have recouped and are capable of living on their own.

If you see a marine mammal that you believe is in distress: stay back, keep people and pets away, call the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325), or the DFO hotline at 1-800-465-4336.