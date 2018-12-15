

CTV Vancouver





Police in Richmond said they found "several suspicious cylindrical devices" inside a vehicle, resulting in officers cordoning off a large area near Granville Avenue and Cooney Road Friday night.

Around 4:30 p.m., Mounties observed a 2000-era Chrysler without a front licence plate, prompting them to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the front passenger left the car and fled on foot, and remains at large. The driver, however, stayed behind and is well known to them, RCMP said.

When the RCMP found the suspicious devices, they called the Lower Mainland Explosive Disposal Unit to attend.

Officers secured the area while the bomb squad conducted its search.

The bomb experts used robotic equipment to thoroughly search the vehicle and did not find any explosives.

Richmond RCMP continue to investigate and said the driver could potentially face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.