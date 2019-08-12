

The Canadian Press





VALEMOUNT, B.C. - The RCMP say the body of a man has been pulled from the Robson River near Valemount, B.C., after he fell into the water on Friday.

Police say the 53-year-old man was visiting the area from China with two friends and was walking along the Berg Lake Trail when he slipped into the river.

The Mounties say the man's body was found 800 metres from where he slipped.

A swift water rescue team from Parks Canada in Jasper, Alta., was called in to help recover the body.

The area is the same location where a German tourist died in June.

Cpl. Jacob Joslin says the water moves extremely fast in that area.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation and police say the name of the man who drowned won't be released for privacy reasons.