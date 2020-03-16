VANCOUVER -- Mounties and the province's coroner service are investigating a grisly discovery on a Metro Vancouver beach.

Police said a kayaker found a man's body on the beach in White Rock, near Vidal Street, Monday morning.

Officers were called in at around 10:15 a.m.

So far, the man has not been publicly identified. The RCMP said its members are working to confirm his identity, and are investigating the circumstances.

They do not believe there is any risk to the public, the RCMP said.

The BC Coroners Service was also called to the area, and will work to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.