

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified a body found on a rural property in Abbotsford last month as that of a missing man.

Ngamphon Khamkong was found deceased in a pond located in the 29700 block of Maclure Road on Christmas Day.

In a statement Friday, officers said the 36-year-old had been the subject of a missing persons investigation.

A previous release from the force said he had last been seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 in the area where his body was found. He was not dressed for the cold weather the region was experiencing at the time.

They did not provide information on how Khamkong died, but said that foul play is not suspected in his death. The Abbotsford Police Department said it extends its condolences to his family and friends.