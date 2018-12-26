

CTV Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford, B.C. are investigating after human remains were discovered on a rural property on Christmas Day.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, officers were called to the 29700 block of Maclure Road shortly before 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities were directed to a pond on the property where they found a man's body.

Abbotsford police are investigating with the help of forensic experts, the Major Crimes unit and the BC Coroners Service.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to call 604-859-5225. Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).