Mounties in northern B.C. are asking for the public's help in locating two teenagers whose vehicle was found on fire south of the Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37 on Friday.

Dease Lake RCMP responded to the vehicle fire and discovered a body at a nearby highway pullout.

On Sunday, police said the body did not belong to either of the two young men who were driving the vehicle. Those individuals -- 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky -- are missing.

The two teens are from Port Alberni and were traveling through B.C. to Whitehorse, Yukon, in search of work, police said. Why they returned to B.C. or what their travel plans might be is unclear, police said.

"Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week and it is possible that they are now in area without cell coverage," said Dawn Roberts, a spokesperson for B.C. RCMP, in a release.

“However, we have found their vehicle and have not been able to locate either of them at this time," Roberts added. "We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are okay. Or we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans."

Both men are roughly 6'4", weighing 169 pounds, police said. McLeod has dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes. Schmegelsky has sandy brown hair.

The pair was travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and B.C. licence plate LW6433. Police said they were last seen travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake on Thursday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

Police said it is unclear how the disappearance of McLeod and Schmegelsky might be related to the body discovered near their vehicle. Investigators are still working to identify the body.

This incident happened roughly 470 kilometres away from where a couple was found murdered on the Alaska Highway last week. Police said they "acknowledge there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern B.C."

Travellers are reminded to share their plans with family and friends, establish check-in times, and notify someone if their plans change, police said.

Anyone with information about the missing teens is asked to call Dease Lake RCMP at 250-771-4111 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.