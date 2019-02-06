

Mounties in Richmond are investigating after they discovered a man's body in what they believe to be a clandestine drug laboratory.

The body was found at a residence in the 4600 block of Princeton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday as they searched for a missing person.

Investigators said the man found dead matches the description of a person who was reported missing in Richmond on Sunday.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, and foul play is not suspected.

The RCMP has secured the located in order to execute a search warrant.

Their search also led officers to another suspected drug lab at Boundary Road and Kingsway in Vancouver, but no one was found inside the residents, and it's unclear exactly how it is connected to the investigation.

The Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team, known as CLEAR, and the BC Coroners Service are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and cite file number 2019-4387.

Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.