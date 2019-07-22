

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine what happened to a person found dead in Okanagan Lake.

The body was found floating near a break-wall at the marina Saturday morning, Mounties said in a statement issued two days later.

Penticton RCMP officers, BC Emergency Health Services and the fire department were called in and the body was recovered.

"The investigation remains in its preliminary stages, however criminality is not suspected in the individual's sudden death at this time," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a statement.

The RCMP is working with the coroner to determine what happened and to identify the remains.