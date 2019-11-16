The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Abbotsford Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam video after a body was found in a burning vehicle.

Firefighters responded to an SUV that was engulfed in flames on Friday night at around 10:40 p.m. When the fire was extinguished, a burned body was found inside, according to Abbotsford Police.

Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious, and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the case.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam video or any other information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.