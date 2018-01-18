

Police say they’re investigating after discovering a body in a parked vehicle in East Vancouver.

The body was discovered in the area of Fairmont Street and Vanness Avenue on Thursday afternoon, police said in a statement.

Investigators have not released any details surrounding the death, but aerial footage shows a heavy police presence at the scene.

Detectives with the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section are leading the investigation.