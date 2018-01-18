Body discovered in parked vehicle in East Vancouver
Aerial footage shows Vancouver police offers on the scene after a body was found in a parked car on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 6:24PM PST
Police say they’re investigating after discovering a body in a parked vehicle in East Vancouver.
This is a developing story. Please tune in to CTV News at 11:30 p.m. for the latest.
The body was discovered in the area of Fairmont Street and Vanness Avenue on Thursday afternoon, police said in a statement.
Investigators have not released any details surrounding the death, but aerial footage shows a heavy police presence at the scene.
Detectives with the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section are leading the investigation.