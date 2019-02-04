

CTV Vancouver





Members of British Columbia's anti-gang unit in Kamloops have seized a large amount of weapons, drugs and money as part of an operation aimed at preventing further violence in the city following two recent homicides.

Over the course of four days, officers with the Combined Special Enforcement Unit stopped 78 vehicles believed to be connected to the street-level drug trade.

During these checks, they seized nine fixed-blade knives, nine folding knives, 12 axes of various sizes, three machetes, a butterfly knife and two spring-loaded blades.

One image released by police showed a bear spray can and an axe labelled "The Goof Killer" along with instructions on how to use the weapons to harm others.

Officers also seized a magazine for a .22-calibre firearm and a box of matching ammunition as well as an empty pistol holder.

"While many of these items may be everyday tools for the general public, for individuals involved in criminal activity they can represent dangerous weapons used to intimidate or assault others, or to protect illegal commodities and proceeds of crime," CFSEU-BC said in a statement.

"Taking these potential weapons off the street and out of the hands of those involved in the drug trade was vital to the (Uniform Gang Enforcement Team's) violence suppression efforts while in Kamloops."

The operation resulted in the seizure of small quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl—the potent synthetic opioid that continues to play a large role in B.C.'s deepening overdose crisis.

Police also recovered some $40,000 in cash "believed to be directly tied to the drug trade and drug-related activities."