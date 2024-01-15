VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Black Press Ltd. files for creditor protection, announces sale

    The Black Press Ltd logo is shown image.Black Press Ltd. says it has entered creditor protection as it works to restructure its financial affairs. The Surrey, B.C.-based publisher says the order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act provides a stay of proceedings and approves debtor-in-possession financing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO The Black Press Ltd logo is shown image.Black Press Ltd. says it has entered creditor protection as it works to restructure its financial affairs. The Surrey, B.C.-based publisher says the order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act provides a stay of proceedings and approves debtor-in-possession financing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
    Share
    SURREY, B.C. -

    Black Press Ltd., the owner of dozens of community newspapers across Western Canada, said Monday it had entered creditor protection, secured a tentative sale of the company and that founder David Black is retiring.

    The Surrey, B.C.-based publisher said that as part of proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, it has entered into a sales agreement to Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd. and Carpenter Media Group.

    The company said it will seek court approval to launch a sale solicitation process, with the sale agreement to the three investors acting as a backstop.

    Black Press has also secured debtor-in-possession financing from Canso that will help it maintain operations in the interim, while it says a sale of the company will provide needed investment to allow the publisher to continue serving readers and advertisers.

    In announcing the retirement of president and majority owner David Black, who founded Black Press in 1975, the company said his family believe they're leaving the publisher in good hands.

    “The Black family is confident that the restructuring of Black Press announced today will be successful and enable Black Press to continue to provide high quality community journalism, and that the proposed new owners will be excellent stewards of Black Press' treasured publications.”

    Subsidiary Black Press Media intends to continue to operate its local news publications within Canada, with its head office remaining in Surrey, B.C.

    The company publishes 150 daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and websites including the Abbotsford News, Surrey Now-Leader and Yukon News.

    Black Press, which also has publications in Washington, Hawaii and Alaska, says it will seek recognition of the CCAA proceedings in the U.S.

    KSV Advisory has been appointed as the monitor for Black Press's CCAA proceedings.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News