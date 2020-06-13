VANCOUVER -- Around 50 protesters holding “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund Police” signs have blocked traffic on the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts Saturday morning.

The protesters used pallets to block vehicles from accessing the viaduct in both directions. Police were at the scene of the protest and were controlling traffic. Vancouver Police Department spokesman Aaron Roed said the protest has blocked the eastbound and westbound entrances to the viaducts.

“Our primary purpose is to protect the safety of the protestors, the public and the police,” Roed said. “We respect peaceful protests and during public demonstrations, police response is proportionate to the activities observed.”

The protesters declined to speak to CTV News Vancouver.