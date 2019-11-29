RICHMOND, B.C. -- McArthurGlen Designer Outlet mall in Richmond opened its doors two hours early on Black Friday as hundreds of shoppers lined up as early as 7 a.m.

“It really is sort of the kickoff to the holidays and holiday shopping,” said Ally Day, marketing manager at McArthurGlen.

“We are seeing deals up to 60 and 70 per cent off.”

But the traffic leading up to the mall affected the route many travellers take to Vancouver International Airport.

“For those who must drive to the airport, leave extra time and have a parking plan,” YVR said in a statement.

According to polls conducted by DIG360 and Leger, 17 per cent of Canadian adults planned to shop Black Friday deals on Nov. 29.

Despite the deals seen at many malls around Metro Vancouver, some retail experts said Black Friday still takes a back seat to the day after Christmas.

“Boxing day will have more Canadians online and in store than today will have for Black Friday," said David Ian Gray with Vancouver based DIG360.