PORT COQUITLAM -- Should Terry Fox be on the $5 bill? The answer is overwhelmingly yes, if you ask people living in Terry Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada announced an online campaign calling for nominations to replace former Canadian Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier on the $5 bill.

"An independent advisory council composed of eminent people from academia, the cultural sector and civil society will review all nominations who meet the criteria outlined below," a Bank of Canada statement read.

Many people in the Lower Mainland, including the organizer of the Terry Fox Run, Dave Teixeira, think he is a no-brainer.

"Terry is not only just a local figure here in Port Coquitlam or national figure in Canada, he's international," said Teixeira. Both he and the mayor of Port Coquitlam, Brad West, are encouraging everyone in the community to vote for Fox to be chosen as the face of the new fiver.

"We are so proud to be the hometown of Terry Fox," said West. "It's hard to put into words what it would mean. The connection with Terry is so deep in this community."

West has also written a letter to the Bank of Canada to encourage their decision to be Fox.

Canadians will have until March 11 to select their candidate, who must meet the following requirements:

• They are a Canadian by birth or naturalization who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, achievement or distinction in any field, benefiting the people of Canada or in the service of Canada.

• They have been deceased for at least 25 years (before March 11, 1995).

• They are not a fictional character.

Once selected, the Bank of Canada said the winner will be announced later in 2020.