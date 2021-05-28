VANCOUVER -- Big changes may be coming to one of the most vibrant streets in Vancouver.

City council has voted to designate a section of Commercial Drive as a "pedestrian-first" street.

This means the number of vehicles will be reduced on a section of "The Drive" between Broadway and Venables.

The sidewalks may be widened, and there may be more options for public art and outdoor dining. Other possible outcomes include extra space for walking, biking and shopping, supports for outdoor vending, enhanced biking infrastructure and improved on-street parking.

Following a vote on the motion brought forward by Coun. Pete Fry, city staff will begin working on design ideas.

The phrase "European-style street" was used in a news release issued by the Green Party of Vancouver Thursday, following the vote.