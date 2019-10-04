

Pete Cline, CTV News Vancouver





MAPLE RIDGE - B.C.’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, is expected to announce increases to access to primary health care at a press conference Friday morning.

The increased services are for residents of Maple Ridge and the surrounding region.

Dix will be joined by representatives from Fraser Health, doctors, nurse practitioners, other health-care professionals and community stakeholders.

Primary care means a patient's first point of entry into the health care system. Often, someone's family doctor is their main primary care provider.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.