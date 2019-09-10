

Herbert Ramos, CTV News Vancouver





New modular housing in Maple Ridge could see the end of the Anita Place homeless encampment.

All of the campers living at the Anita Place site have been offered housing at the new Garibaldi Ridge development, and are expected to begin moving in on Wednesday. The homes will also provide an opportunity for stable housing and support services for other homeless people from Maple Ridge.

“It’s a great day for Maple Ridge to be able to almost end homelessness in Maple Ridge” said Darrell Burnham, CEO of Coastal Mental Health.

The new homes located at 11749 Burnett St. will provide 51 units of temporary modular supportive housing. The three-storey wood frame building comes with amenity space, commercial kitchen, dining area and lounge, laundry, clinical space and storage areas. Residents will have access to primary health care and mental and addictions recovery services. On-site nursing staff will help residents living with addictions, mental health, and physical health. At least two staff members will be on site at all times.

The province provided $10.2 million for the project and will provide annual operational funding. The housing, manufactured by Horizon North, is a modular design that allows it to be temporarily installed and movable to a different location. The province is working with the City of Maple Ridge on securing a permanent site. Once a location is established, the housing will be moved and work will begin on the current site at Burnett for new affordable seniors’ housing.

The mayor of Maple Ridge was not on site Tuesday morning, but MLA for Maple Ridge/Mission Bob D'Eith told CTV News that members of Maple Ridge counsel will have a private tour of the facilities later in the day

“The mayor and counsel have been invited to a tour at noon and they’ll have a chance to look around… It will be a private tour, they’ll have a chance to ask questions and see the facility," he said.