Conservation officers say an aggressive black bear that took a swipe at a tourist having a picnic on Burnaby Mountain has been put down.

Officials say the bear was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near a trap set next to a residential area.

The bear was not in the trap, but eating garbage nearby.

This is a developing story. Our previous story is below.

A trap has been set, but there’s still no sign of an aggressive black bear that took a swipe at a tourist having a picnic on Monday afternoon.

“We’ll be bringing additional traps in today, and additional officers,” said conservation officer Kent Popjes, who added they’ll be patrolling the Burnaby Mountain area Tuesday, so people are being asked to avoid the area for a second day.

The swiping incident played out around 1 p.m. Monday not far from Horizons Restaurant, in an area busy with tourists and locals.

“Two individuals just had a picnic. The bear approached them, seeking some food in the backpack. While they were trying to escape the site, being very afraid, the bear swiped one of the individuals, causing minor injuries,” Sgt. Simon Gravel with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service told CTV News Monday afternoon.

The woman who was swiped at was a tourist visiting from the U.S.

Half a dozen conservation officers responded to the incident, along with Burnaby RCMP. Several trails in the area were closed, including the Trans Canada Trail, Ridgeview, Burnwood and Gnome’s Home. They have since re-opened.

While officers searched the area for some time, they didn’t find any sign of the bear. A trap was set Monday, but as of Tuesday morning was still sitting empty.

The second trap is being baited with sardines & molasses @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/do9UuGBLH2 — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) June 25, 2019

Popjes said the conservation service has photos and other information to help them identify the bear.

“We’re doing our best to capture this animal, so we don’t want to see anyone else get hurt,” Popjes said.

A conservation spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Vancouver if the bear is captured, it will be euthanized, as it is “exhibiting behaviour that indicates it has no fear of people.”

“Since April, Burnaby has had 114 black bear reports, with 15 reports coming from SFU campus,” the statement said.

Popjes said the conservation service has received 800 calls about bears in this region so far this year, and 17 of the animals have been destroyed so far.

Gravel said the bear’s aggressive behaviour is a concern.

“It’s very unusual a bear would be so comfortable to approach people like this and seek some food at proximity,” Gravel explained. “It’s often the result of a bear that became very habituated to humans and food conditions. It is a hazard and this bear can be dangerous.”

A dangerous and aggressive black bear that swiped at a woman having a picnic on Burnaby Mountain yesterday still hasn’t been caught. She has minor injuries. @_BCCOS has set up a trap near Horizons Restaurant but still no sign of the bear. https://t.co/tyQUrBn8yU @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/xxfH8U0SN5 — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 25, 2019

Conservation says officers will be patrolling the area on Tuesday looking for the animal. It appears that, if and when the bear is caught, it will be destroyed.

“We don’t have good faith for this bear,” Gravel said. “A bear that’s so food conditioned and habituated. Our only option is really to euthanize them to avoid them to cause human injury like this in the future.”

Conservation and police are asking people to remain vigilant in the Burnaby Mountain area and to call police immediately if a black bear is spotted.

Be vigilant if using any trails on Burnaby mountain and if you see a black bear in the area of Trans Canada, Ridgeview, Burnwood or Gnome's Home trail. please contact police immediately. Some advice should you encounter bears from @wildsafebc ➡️ https://t.co/7hlAA77NOQ — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 24, 2019