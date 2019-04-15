

CTV News Vancouver





The BC SPCA seeking donations to help cover the medical costs for a Pomeranian puppy that has suffered what the organization described as "horrific abuse."

Animal protection officers were called in after the shelter's Vancouver branch received a report alleging the eight-month-old puppy named Kiki had been abused and was taken to a local vet.

An examination revealed Kiki had a bandage tied tightly around one of her hind legs that had resulted in a large, open skin infection that had spread to her back and legs. X-rays also showed she has several fractured ribs.

“Kiki is in unbelievable pain. Her entire back and legs have had all the skin removed due to the infection. Kiki’s skin has literally rotted off of her and she has fractured ribs,” Vancouver SPCA branch manager Jodi Dunlop said in a statement.

The dog will be in care for up to two months and Kiki's medical costs are estimated at around $6,000.

“Kiki has an amazing personality. She has suffered cruelty at the hands of humans and deserves a pain-free, happy life,” Dunlop said.

The SPCA said animal protection officers are expected to recommend charges in connection with the case.

Donations can be made on the SPCA website, in person at 1205 East 7th Avenue in Vancouver or by calling 604-879-7721.