VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Pride Society says the Opposition BC Liberals won't be part of next month's virtual pride parade after failing to take action against a member of its caucus accused of homophobia and transphobia.

The society says it informed the party Tuesday and will look forward to hearing about how the Liberals plan to ensure all caucus members understand the harms of conversion therapy.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has come under fire for defending an article published in Light Magazine on the widely discredited practice that claims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Throness also told CTV on July 3 that he planned to continue buying advertising in the Christian publication after Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party's advertising policy would be reviewed.

Although Wilkinson has said anti-discrimination is a condition of caucus membership, he has remained silent in response to calls for the removal of Throness from caucus or from his role as the critic for children and family development and childcare.

Pride society co-chair Michelle Fortin says she's disappointed that the Liberals aren't holding one another accountable and their offer of anti-discrimination training to the party hasn't been accepted.