VANCOUVER -- Weeks after reducing BC Ferries service on certain routes due to the pandemic, passenger service has been reinstated between West Vancouver and Nanaimo.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the province has been working with BC Ferries to get back to the level of service people need.

BC Ferries said in an email to CTV News that it's aiming to restore service by June 3, and that it will make an announcement when further details are available.

Service between Horseshoe and Departure bays was scaled back over COVID-19 concerns.

"Since the premier announced the gradual reopening of our economy, we have seen increased interest in travel, which is why this service is resuming," Trevena said Friday in an emailed statement to CTV News.

She said the ministry wants to match the public's confidence in use of B.C.'s transportation network with appropriate levels of service.

However, Trevena said regulations put in place by Transport Canada will still be in effect, and vessels can only travel with up to 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Still, the ministry and BC Ferries urge the public to avoid non-essential travel, and ask that they not visit other communities until the risk has passed.