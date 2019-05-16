Passengers on BC Ferries vessels will soon be paying a bit more to reach their destination.

Starting next month, an extra five to 85 cents will be tacked on to fares as part of what the operator calls a "fuel surcharge."

The 1.5 per cent charge kicks in on June 1 as a response to the rising price of fuel in the region.

The exact amount customers will pay depends on route and whether they bring a car. For example, an adult fare for a route between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island will increase by 25 cents with the surcharge.

An extra 85 cents will be charged for a vehicle on the same routes.

Those who use inter-island routes will see an increase of 45 cents for a vehicle, and 15 cents for an adult fare.

The surcharge will not apply to the following routes, as they have a separate approach to dealing with the changing cost of fuel:

Port Hardy-Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii

Port Hardy-Central Coast

Over the past 15 years, BC Ferries has been using a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel," BC Ferries said in a statement Thursday.

"When fuel prices are lower, BC Ferries passes lower fuel prices on to customers through a fuel rebate. When fuel prices are higher, BC Ferries charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel."

The company says it does not make a profit off the surcharges or rebates.