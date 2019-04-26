

CTV News Vancouver





BC Ferries is looking at ways it can offer discounts to those who make reservations during off-peak hours in an effort to shorten lineups during busy travel times.

"What we also hope to achieve is that we'll draw from traffic a little from the busier times, so there's more space at the more popular sailing times," spokesperson Deborah Marshall told CTV News Vancouver Friday.

The incentives would be offered on the three major routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland: Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen, Duke Point-Tsawwassen and Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay.

Marshall said BC Ferries is still working out what the discounts would like and how much travellers could save. Those numbers, she said will also depend on the route and the sailing time.

Walk-ons and drivers without reservations will not be affected.

Marshall said the discounts will likely be rolled out in the fall, but did not give a more specific timeline.

The news comes less than a week after ferry-goers found themselves contending up to four-sailing waits during Easter long weekend.

According to Marshall, BC Ferries will also be announcing discounts for summer travellers "in the next week or so."