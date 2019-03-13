What upgrades would you like to see during your next sailing?

BC Ferries is asking the public to send in suggestions as it looks to upgrade its fleet.

Travellers who use the service are asked to participate in an online survey, available on the BC Ferries website until April 12.

The service provider is looking for ways to make vessels more accessible, and easier to use for cyclists and pedestrians. Staff are asking how to make travelling with children and pets easier, and what kind of improvements can be made to food service and outdoor spaces.

They're also looking at improvements to technlogy and adding new amenities.

Those who take the survey can choose to weigh in on just one topic or all of them, and can also select an option to provide additional thoughts.

Questions range from whether pet areas should have TVs or other entertainment systems to whether there should be an app to let travellers order their food in advance.

Would you visit a massage station onboard? What about a gift shop, gym or hair salon?

Answers will be used to help BC Ferries shape its expansion plans. The company is also conducting technical studies, and will establish requirements through internal and external reviews.

Detailed designs are expected early next year, and the ferries could be in service by mid-2020, according to BC Ferries' timeline.

Those who'd rather speak to someone can participate in on-board "pop-ups." Outreach teams will be on select sailings along major routes starting March 26.

Here's the full schedule from BC Ferries: