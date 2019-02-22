10 BC Ferries routes cut back in 2014 being restored
A crew member walks on the vehicle deck of the BC Ferries' vessel Island Sky while travelling on the waters off the Sunshine Coast, from Saltery Bay to Earls Cove, B.C., on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Five years after BC Ferries service to some coastal communities was reduced, 10 of those routes are being restored.
The province announced the increased sailings in a statement Friday, after reaching an agreement with the ferry service provider.
The decision will add more than 2,700 round trips to areas including Bowen Island, Haida Gwaii and Gabriola Island. The updated schedules are expected to roll out within the next year, but the NDP said the majority will start as early as this spring.
The decision followed a special advisor's report that made dozens of recommendations for those working on the ferry service model.
"Quality, affordably ferry services are a necessity not a luxury for people in coastal communities," Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in the statement.
The following routes will see changes by next year:
- Crofton-Vesuvius (route 6)
- Earls Cove-Saltery Bay (7)
- Horseshoe Bay-Bowen Island (8)
- Port Hardy-Mid Coast-Prince Rupert (10)
- Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert (11)
- Powell River-Texada Island (18)
- Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island (19)
- Campbell River-Quadra Island (23)
- Quadra Island-Cortes Island (24)
- Skidegate-Alliford Bay (26)