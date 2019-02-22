

CTV Vancouver





Five years after BC Ferries service to some coastal communities was reduced, 10 of those routes are being restored.

The province announced the increased sailings in a statement Friday, after reaching an agreement with the ferry service provider.

The decision will add more than 2,700 round trips to areas including Bowen Island, Haida Gwaii and Gabriola Island. The updated schedules are expected to roll out within the next year, but the NDP said the majority will start as early as this spring.

The decision followed a special advisor's report that made dozens of recommendations for those working on the ferry service model.

"Quality, affordably ferry services are a necessity not a luxury for people in coastal communities," Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in the statement.

The following routes will see changes by next year: