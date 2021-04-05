VANCOUVER -- Those who rely on ferry service to get around may be impacted by the cancellation of several sailings between Vancouver Island and B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries says it's had to cancel four round trips, or eight sailings, between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo, starting on Tuesday.

The cancellation of some sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point is in effect indefinitely.

BC Ferries says the vessel named the Queen of New Westminster has to be taken out of service for now due to mechanical issues with the ship's propeller.

The service provider did not get into details, but said the problem involves a controllable pitch propeller.

The impacted sailings this week are as follows:

5:15 a.m. from Tsawwassen

7:45 a.m. from Duke Point

10:15 a.m. from Tsawwassen

12:45 p.m. from Duke Point

3:15 p.m. from Tsawwassen

5:45 p.m. from Duke Point

8:15 p.m. from Tsawwassen

10:45 p.m. from Duke Point

Customers with reservations on the Queen of New Westminster will be contacted by BC Ferries about the status of their trip, the company says.

The route will still be serviced by the vessel Coastal Inspiration, which will make eight daily sailings between the terminals.

The following trips will go ahead as scheduled: