    • BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'mechanical difficulty'

    Coastal Celebration to sail again Friday
    Mechanical difficulty on the Coastal Celebration forced the cancellation of sailings on the Tsawwassen - Duke Point route Monday.

    BC Ferries called off the 5:15 and 10:15 a.m. sailings out of Nanaimo and the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. departures out of Metro Vancouver.

    While the company says it is "working to resolve the issue" with the propulsion system, more sailings are also at risk of cancellation. Those are the 3:15 and 8:15 p.m. departures from Duke Point and the 5:45 and 10:45 p.m. out of Tsawwassen.

    Travellers with reservations will be contacted directly and accommodated on other sailings or offered refunds, BC Ferries says.

    The Coastal Celebration came back into service in late July after undergoing repairs.

