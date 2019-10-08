

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





BC Ferries is scheduling 93 more sailings than usual over the busy Thanksgiving long weekend.

Thanksgiving falls on Oct. 14 this year, and it’s typically the busiest weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, according to a BC Ferries news release.

“At peak times, some sailings may reach passenger capacity and some walk-on customers may experience a sailing wait,” BC Ferries said.

The busiest times leaving Metro Vancouver are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning. Thanksgiving Monday will likely be the busiest day of the long weekend with people returning to Metro Vancouver.

There will be: