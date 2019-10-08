BC Ferries adding 93 extra Thanksgiving sailings
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 12:18PM PDT
BC Ferries is scheduling 93 more sailings than usual over the busy Thanksgiving long weekend.
Thanksgiving falls on Oct. 14 this year, and it’s typically the busiest weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, according to a BC Ferries news release.
“At peak times, some sailings may reach passenger capacity and some walk-on customers may experience a sailing wait,” BC Ferries said.
The busiest times leaving Metro Vancouver are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning. Thanksgiving Monday will likely be the busiest day of the long weekend with people returning to Metro Vancouver.
There will be:
- 74 extra sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, the fleet’s most popular route
- 13 extra sailings between West Vancouver and Nanaimo
- Six extra sailings between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast