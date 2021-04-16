SPONSORED -- The bathroom is a high traffic room in any household. It is also one of the few spaces in a household where people can get alone time.

Interior design expert Glen Peloso shared how to add good quality design to the space that won't break the bank.

Peloso recommends taking the simple step of replacing the bathroom mirror and lighting. This is an easy way to create a whole new atmosphere.

Peloso shared two looks from the Brian Gluckstein collection at Home Depot.

Another suggestion from Peloso was to update the sink and cabinetry with an all-in-one solution. Brian Gluckstein has a variety of options at Home Depot to suit any style preference.

And a pricier upgrade Peloso says is worth the investment is the shower.

The Nebia by Moen Rainshower and Wand offers two times greater coverage than a standard shower, while saving about half of the water.

Lastly, Peloso shared some accent pieces from HomeSense and Marshalls. Adding subtle touches to the space with items such as vases and decorative towels can instantly update the room.

For more bathroom renovation tips check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

