Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
In a decision issued late last week, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray concluded that David and Leah Podollan did not deal at arm's length during the transaction, which was also a "transfer undervalue" designed to defeat the legitimate claims of David's creditors.
Separation agreement not at arm's length
The transfer was made under the terms of a "separation agreement" that purported to end the parties' marriage and resolve "all issues" between them, according to the decision.
The 2019 agreement indicated that David would transfer ownership of the 12 properties, two boats and a plane to Leah, while taking on all of the couple's debt himself. It also promised that the Podollan Group of Companies – David's business empire encompassing real estate development and the operation of hotels, restaurants and pubs – would continue to pay Leah an annual salary of nearly $146,000 until February 2025.
In exchange for these considerations – valued at nearly $10 million in the decision – Leah told the court she had waived all of her claims to spousal and child support.
According to the text of the agreement, however, that was plainly not the case.
"The separation agreement, which Leah attests she typed up to reflect the terms she and David agreed to, specifically states that child and spousal support were to be determined," Murray's decision reads.
This lack of equivalence in what the two sides got from the agreement was key to the judge's determination that the parties were not dealing with each other at arm's length.
"The terms of the separation agreement are so extreme that it would be impossible to find that any negotiation took place," the decision reads.
"David had no economic interest in the properties/assets at the time of entering into the separation agreement; it resided with his creditors. There was no negotiation because David had no interest in the conclusion. He knew that it was all going to his creditors."
The judge also noted that it was clear from the evidence that David had "chosen not to participate in the fallout from his bankruptcy in any way."
He did not participate in the court proceedings that led to Murray's decision, which notes that he has "reportedly moved to Portugal and is not co-operating with the trustee" that has been tasked with managing his bankruptcy.
'Transfer at undervalue'
The lack of anything of value from Leah in exchange for the assets also weighed heavily on Murray's decision regarding whether the agreement was a "transfer at undervalue" – a legal term defined in the federal Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as:
"A disposition of property or provision of services for which no consideration is received by the debtor or for which the consideration received by the debtor is conspicuously less than the fair market value of the consideration given by the debtor."
Leah again argued that she had waived spousal and child support rights in exchange for the assets provided to her in the separation agreement. She further suggested that the court could not determine whether the transfer was undervalue because the total value of all of David's remaining properties was unknown, according to the decision.
Murray again rejected Leah's arguments, noting that child and spousal support were left "to be determined" once the parties moved out of their family home in Coldstream, B.C., where they had continued co-habitating and co-parenting their son after their separation in 2019.
"Plus, a parent cannot waive child support," the judge notes in the decision.
"Although child support is paid to a parent, it is the legal right of a child."
Regarding the assertion that David had additional, unaccounted-for assets – and that Leah relinquishing her right to claim half of such assets would therefore render the separation agreement a legitimate transfer, rather than an undervalue one – Murray concluded there was no evidence that this was the case.
"I accept the evidence of the trustee that the assets transferred by David to Leah constitute all of his assets save for his RRSPs," the decision reads.
"There is no question that this was a transfer undervalue. David transferred millions of dollars of property to Leah, took responsibility for all of the debt and agreed to continue paying her a salary until 2025 in exchange for no consideration."
Accordingly, Murray declared the separation agreement and the transfer of assets "void and of no force and effect," and ordered that all of the assets that had been transferred – or the proceeds from any that had already been sold – be held in trust by David's bankruptcy trustee.
The trustee may not distribute the funds to David's creditors until Leah's interest in the property under B.C.'s Family Law Act can be determined.
Under that law, separating spouses are each entitled to "undivided half interest" in all family property and are equally responsible for family debt, unless the parties reach an alternative agreement on the division of assets.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Canadians file two proposed class-action lawsuits against Cineplex over online fees
Cineplex is facing a pair of proposed class-action lawsuits in two Canadian provinces for allegedly not disclosing additional booking fees when customers buy movie tickets on its website.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Victoria
Police in Victoria are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a pickup truck near the city's downtown core.
-
B.C. Aviation Museum raising funds to restore Avro Lancaster bomber
Inside the hanger at the B.C. Aviation Museum in North Saanich, a piece of history is being brought back to life as a team of volunteers restores a bomber plane from the Second World War.
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Meteor Shower brings the satirical wit of Steve Martin to Theatre Calgary
What happens when a night unlike any other turns into the dinner party from hell? That’s the gist of the idea behind Meteor Shower, which opens Friday night at Theatre Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.
Toronto
-
Should Ontario schools be going 'back to basics'? Experts weigh in on the new kindergarten curriculum
One day after the Ontario government announced a revamp of its kindergarten school curriculum, experts remain split.
-
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
-
Wild turkey seen walking in traffic in Scarborough relocated
A large wild turkey roaming streets and private properties in northwest Scarborough has been captured and relocated to a forested area nearby, says the Toronto Wildlife Centre.
Montreal
-
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
-
Lights, Camera, Action! Manitoba film industry prepared to roar back following actor strike
Actors, artists, and more are preparing for a busy filming season.
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
'Got off with a slap': Former Saskatchewan care home worker sentenced for sexual assault
A former care home worker who admitted to sexually abusing five adults with disabilities will spend six-and-a-half years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
-
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?
Regina
-
Sask. post-secondary institutions unsure how international student cap will affect them
The federal government's cap on the number of international students who will be able to study in the country is concerning to some in Regina.
-
Sask. woman takes over crocheting for cancer warriors from former Hometown Hero
A Regina woman is using her crocheting skills to share a positive message and to encourage others battling cancer.
-
Regina transit changes coming as ridership exceeds pandemic levels for first time
City of Regina transit is making it easier to get on the bus with two route adjustments as ridership exceeds 2019 levels for the first time following the end of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'There's a sensitive complexity to these': emergency calls on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Mayor’s State of the City Address to include incentive plan for downtown office building conversions to residential
On the eve of the mayor’s State of the City Address, CTV News has learned that Josh Morgan intends to announce a plan that would convert vacant downtown office space into residential units.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Plow and car collide outside London Wednesday morning
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.
Northern Ontario
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
Kitchener
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
-
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.