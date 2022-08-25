Back to school in B.C.: COVID-19 policies on masks, vaccines released

As students of all ages and educators get ready to return to their classrooms, the provincial Ministry of Education is revealing what this back-to-school season in British Columbia will look like.

The COVID-19 policies that will be in place this September are based on guidance from public health officials, and for the most part, adherence to what once were rules at the height of the pandemic is optional.

K-12 POLICIES

In a news release Thursday, the ministry phrased its policies as reminders of how families can stay healthy and safe.

It urged parents and students to stay up to date with all vaccines, including those for COVID-19 as well as the routine vaccines that have been in place for years.

But the ministry stopped short of a mandate for kids or their teachers, simply stating that those who are eligible will be notified.

When it comes to masks, too, the once-mandated coverings "will continue to be a personal choice, and that choice will be supported and respected."

Schools will have masks available for those who want them.

Child-care providers can make similar decisions, as those operations are responsible for implementing their own health and safety rules.

Children who are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.

POST-SECONDARY SCHOOLS

A Canadian university made headlines earlier this week for a controversial decision to implement two mandates, but at least two major schools in B.C. have no plans to follow suit.

Western University, in London, Ont., announced Monday that students and faculty must be fully vaccinated and have at least one booster dose. They also need to wear masks in all instructional spaces.

CTV News reached out to the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University to ask if similar policies were being considered at the province's largest universities.

UBC informed students and staff Thursday that no one will be required to wear non-medical masks, though it is recommended in indoor public spaces. Those who spend time at health settings, however, may have to wear a mask while in those spaces.

It's also strongly recommended, but not required, that members of the UBC community get vaccinated.

Students, faculty, staff and others are required to do a daily self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms before participating in any school activities. The same policies apply to UBC Okanagan.

Masks are also optional at SFU, but as with at UBC, they're strongly encouraged in spaces where people are close together. Students and staff are asked to declare their vaccination status, but it isn't required for most people, and the school also asks anyone who feels stick to stay home.

In all cases, policies may change as public health orders are adjusted based on the transmission of COVID-19 in B.C.