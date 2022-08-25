Back to school in B.C.: COVID-19 policies on masks, vaccines released

Avalynn Kwok, 4, puts on her face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as her parents drop her off at Lynn Valley Elementary School for her first day of kindergarten, in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Avalynn Kwok, 4, puts on her face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as her parents drop her off at Lynn Valley Elementary School for her first day of kindergarten, in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener