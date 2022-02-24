B.C. woman sues multi-level marketing company over 'unsafe' weight loss products

A B.C. woman has filed a lawsuit alleging weight loss products sold by a multi-level marketing company left her with chronic pain, an abnormal heart rhythm and other ill effects.

Kelowna resident Chera Harris's claim centres around more than a dozen meal replacement bars and shakes sold under Isagenix International's Isalean line, all of which were subject to Health Canada recalls beginning in October 2020 due to "over-fortification of vitamins."

Prior to those recalls, Harris was involved in Isagenix's multi-level marketing operation for years, purchasing products and reselling them for a commission.

She also used Isalean meal replacements personally, according to her lawsuit, which caused her to experience "a significant decrease in her overall health as a result of a chronic overdose of vitamins and minerals."

On top of the physical ailments listed in her claim, Harris said she suffered depression and anxiety from using the weight loss products.

Her lawsuit accuses the defendants – Isagenix International LLC and Isagenix Canada ULC – of negligence in the design, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of the meal replacements.

"Resellers and consumers are entirely reliant on the defendants to ensure the quality of the defendants' products," the claim reads.

"The extent of the unsafe levels of vitamins and minerals in the products was not known and could not have been known by the plaintiff."

Neither company has filed a statement of defence in the case, but together asked the B.C. Supreme Court for a stay of proceedings, arguing that Harris's contract as a reseller requires any claims to be "settled by confidential arbitration" in Arizona, where Isagenix is headquartered.

Justice Ward Branch refused, in a Feb. 18 decision that has been posted online, finding that Harris was free to advance her lawsuit as a consumer.

"A person may obviously be a supplier in one consumer transaction, but not in another," Branch wrote. "The plaintiff purchased the products for her own personal use, thus bringing her within the ambit of a 'consumer' under the (Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act)."

Harris is seeking unspecified damages, including for pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of her life.

A Health Canada recall for 24 Isagenix products dated November 2020 cites "reported illnesses" associated with the items, but does not provide any further details.

Harris's lawsuit acknowledges the companies have since re-released the products with "safe levels of vitamins and minerals."