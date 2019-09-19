A Canadian woman was shot in the leg while visiting the Mexican city of San Luis Potosi, according to the victim's family.



Hiba Sheikh of Surrey, B.C., was eating at a restaurant at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 30 when a gunman opened fire, Nada Sheikh, the victim's sister told CTV News.



The sister said Sheikh was struck by a bullet that went through her leg. The woman was taken hospital.



"After they released her from hospital in Mexico she was able to travel in bad condition and we immediately took her to Surrey Memorial (Hospital)," Nada Sheikh said.



The victim is now home and recovering from surgery on multiple broken bones.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

