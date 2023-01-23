B.C. woman sets Guinness World Record for largest spice painting

Surrey, B.C., resident Preethi Vijay's artwork that earned her the Guinness World Record for largest spice painting. Surrey, B.C., resident Preethi Vijay's artwork that earned her the Guinness World Record for largest spice painting.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener