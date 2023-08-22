B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose
A British Columbia fire evacuee is looking for a solo firefighter she says saved her home from flames with a garden hose.
Marnie Endersby has taken to social media to share her story in hopes of finding the firefighter to express her gratitude after her backyard camera captured the footage of their heroic efforts last Thursday in West Kelowna.
“I posted that photo on our Rose Valley Facebook group,” said Endersby, referring to a screenshot showing the lone firefighter trying to douse the flames.
“Many people have messaged me asking for a copy of it and they're so touched,” she said. “It's cool that we're able to use it to encourage others.”
Endersby, who has lived on Pettman Road for seven years, said her family was evacuated on Thursday morning as fires engulfed her neighbourhood.
After packing up some clothes and placing a sprinkler up on the rooftop for the firefighters, Endersby, her husband and two kids headed to East Kelowna to stay at her parents' home.
On Thursday around 10 p.m., the couple went to the base of Knox Mountain, north of Kelowna's downtown core, to watch the blaze, which had jumped over the lake.
What they saw left them in shock.
Endersby said she then returned to her parents' house while her husband stayed to watch the flames.
As someone who had never experienced a full-on panic attack in life, Endersby said she had one that night after receiving a call from her husband, saying the blaze was coming after their property.
“He just saw fire cresting over the hill and getting closer to our home at 2:30 a.m. He checked our backyard camera and he said: 'babe, this is it,”' said Endersby. “He said: 'We are about to lose our home right now.'
“I started having a panic attack. I just don't think I can watch this.”
She ran upstairs to tell her parents.
“I sat on the couch, my mom was crying and my dad was just sombre and we watched what was going on on my phone with my husband on speakerphone,” said Endersby.
Endersby said her husband was praying at one point.
Suddenly, she saw from the security camera that two fire trucks and a team of firefighters had turned up in their driveway to douse the flames. They left the scene after an hour but the flames were still big, she said.
But when the couple looked at the camera again, they spotted one solo firefighter coming from nowhere battling the rest of the blaze with their garden hose.
Endersby said she doesn't know why this lone firefighter decided to stay behind, but she is grateful.
“We just feel like he is our angel and our hero,” said Endersby, who stayed up until 4 a.m. to watch the scene.
When the couple woke up at 8 a.m. on Friday, Endersby said security camera footage showed “their home standing there with no major damage.”
“And we saw a smouldering, but that was it,” said Endersby. “We just like breathed a huge sigh of relief, we are just so grateful that we still had our home and our memories.”
Endersby said her family is now eager to connect with the firefighter to hear his side of the story.
“We're just curious what the process was and what his thoughts are behind it, and it would just be amazing to be able to thank him in person,” said Endersby.
What would she say if she could meet her hero one day?
“Thank you for saving our home and our memories, especially for our children,” said Endersby.
“I would be framing your photo in our home as a reminder to never forget this blessing.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
13 per cent of Canadians consider moving because of wildfires: survey
About one in eight Canadians say they would consider moving elsewhere after the rise of wildfires and smoke in the past five years, according to a recent Angus Reid survey
B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose
A British Columbia fire evacuee is looking for a solo firefighter she says saved her home from flames with a garden hose.
LIVE | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO seeks additional witnesses after man driving construction equipment in Duncan shot by RCMP
British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking additional witnesses in its investigation of a police shooting in Duncan that left a 31-year-old father with serious head injuries.
-
'They saved our neighbourhood': Family thanks Central Saanich firefighters for saving Kelowna home
Malindi Elmore and her family came to Central Saanich fire hall Monday, laden with cards and sandwiches, to thank members of the fire department for saving their home in Kelowna from wildfires.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.
Calgary
-
Memories at Marv's: Diamond Valley diner to close up shop for good
Marv's Classic Soda Shop is in its final days as a 1950s-themed destination for burgers, milkshakes and candy in the heart of the southern Alberta community now called Diamond Valley.
-
10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground
Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing in a park.
-
Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store
A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
City works to address drug issues on Edmonton public transit
Edmonton City Council has been making changes to transit for the past year in an attempt to make it safer, and with colder weather soon approaching, councillors anticipate even more changes will be needed.
-
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.
Toronto
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
-
'There was blood everywhere:' Man stabbed multiple times while pushing granddaughter in a stroller
Videos have emerged showing the moments before and after a man was stabbed multiple times while pushing his granddaughter in a stroller down a residential street in Oshawa on Tuesday morning in what police believe was a random attack.
Montreal
-
Minor in critical condition after report of drowning in Montreal North
A minor was rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after paramedics were called to a report of a drowning in Montreal North.
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
Winnipeg
-
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
COVID no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Regina
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Man dies in Regina police custody following medical emergency
A man has died following a medical emergency while in Regina police custody in the early hours of Tuesday.
-
Class of 2023: Regina Sports Hall of Fame names newest inductees
Local coaches, a sports writer and a Canadian championship bowling team are among the Regina Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees.
Atlantic
-
'Bruce, go get her!': N.S. off-duty police officer pulls stranger from raging river
A Nova Scotia policeman is being hailed as a hero for a selfless act that may have saved someone's life.
-
New Halifax transit safety bylaw aims to reduce incidents of on-board violence
Halifax’s transit safety bylaw passed its second reading in front of city council Tuesday.
-
Saint John Energy says recent outages are due to NB Power transmission line
Saint John Energy says there have been four service interruptions on the same transmission line since August 7.
London
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
-
What is affordable housing? Province updating definition to ease access to construction incentives
The provincial government will soon clarify the term 'affordable housing' in an effort to get more units constructed.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
After two years of construction, Amazon can see the finish line at its robotics fulfilment centre (YXU1) in Southwold Township, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.