B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python

The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.

Wild Education’s Mike Hopcraft says most people—including the owner of a 16-year-old carpet python he recently took in—don’t realize a permit is required in order to own or transport a snake or lizard over a certain size.

Snakes have to be “less than three metres from the tip of tail to the end of snout,” according to the B.C. government’s website.

The carpet python surrendered to Langley’s Wild Education on July 19 is 3.3 metres long.

Hopcraft posted a Facebook video of his first interaction with “Gaia” the snake, including the moment he measured her and realized she was unlawfully large.

That revelation put him at a crossroads: Gaia desperately needed medical attention for four large growths along her body, but it would be illegal for him to take him to the veterinarian without a permit.

A first time offender could face fines of up to $100,000, one year in prison, or a combination of the two if they’re caught possessing a controlled alien species without a permit.

The permit is free, but can take 60 days to acquire—time Gaia may not have. Additionally, Hopcraft says that in order to keep the massive snake at Wild Education, the centre would need to either gain accreditation as a zoo, or stop offering tours. Neither option is financially feasible for the 24-year-old non-profit.

After explaining his situation to B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service, Hopcraft gained permission to take the python to medical appointments.

He’s now waiting to learn the results of a biopsy of Gaia’s growths, as well as who will cover the vet bills and where the python will end up.

“Technically, this is not my snake. This is the government’s snake, so I assume it would be the government’s bill,” Hopcraft told CTV News. “We’re going to pay for the vet bills no matter what, and hopefully we’ll get reimbursed, but the snake’s health is our number one priority.”

So far, he’s paid nearly $800 to get Gaia the care she needs.

Hopcraft is already facing an influx of bills, having just relocated Wild Education from Abbotsford to Langley.

Roughly 200 critters—including reptiles, bunnies, chinchillas, ferrets and parrots—call the rescue centre home. Nearly one-third were rescued or surrendered this year alone.

That includes a much smaller carpet python named Atticus, who is legally permitted on Wild Education’s property.

“I feel like these animals should either be legal or illegal because it makes it challenging for rescue centres like us when animals are allowed to be sold and kept until they’re a certain size – and then they’re illegal,” Hopcraft explained.

He says he’s speaking out in hopes of educating people about B.C.’s laws—which came into effect in 2010—and to advocate for reptiles.

“They deserve all the respect that other animals have. They just don’t quite get it,” said Hopcraft.