B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
While rain and clearer skies have helped with firefighting efforts, the situation on the ground is becoming increasingly "divisive," Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said at a news conference Wednesday where she reiterated the province's plea for people to leave the area while extending an olive branch to locals.
"Our collective fight is with the wildfire. But in order to do this, our efforts need to be united – we need to work together, not against each other," Ma said.
The Bush Creek East Fire, which makes up the bulk of the Adams Complex, is estimated at 410 square kilometres and has been described as one of the fastest-moving, most aggressive fires in the province's history. The full extent of property loss has yet to be confirmed, but homes, a fire hall and businesses have been destroyed.
Thousands were ordered to flee, but some locals who refused to leave have taken the fight into their own hands, accusing the province of failing to provide enough resources and effectively abandoning them to protect their homes.
Reid Foreman is one of them. He admits he knowingly disobeyed evacuation orders and tells CTV News he would do it again.
“In a heartbeat,” said the Eagle Bay resident who works in the forestry industry.
“I’ll get arrested, I’ll get a fine, I don’t care – I’m helping, I know I’m helping.”
'IT ESCALATES THE DANGER'
Ma said she was sympathetic but stressed that remaining in an evacuation zone is illegal, dangerous, and detrimental to efforts to contain the blaze.
"When unauthorized people are in evacuation areas, it escalates the danger involved for everyone. It also limits the kind of wildfire-fighting tactics that the BC Wildfire Service can deploy," she said, adding later that aerial attacks and controlled burns are prohibited in areas where "civilians" are present.
"It redirects critical resources away from the wildfire fight itself – into searching for moved equipment, redoing work that's already been done to set up structural protection, or just trying to manage an unpredictable situation made even more unpredictable by well-meaning but unco-ordinated firefighting efforts," Ma added.
Trent Tucker, a professor at Thompson Rivers University, lost his home to the fires near Little Shuswap Lake.
He said it's entirely irresponsible for people to stay back in evacuation order zones, and he's "extremely upset'' by stories ``lionizing'' those who have defied evacuation orders.
"Our home is completely gone and yet we have these dummies that stuck around behind and the news is treating them like some sort of heroes," he said.
A map of the evacuation orders and alerts in the North Shuswap (Thompson Nicola Regional District)
SPIKE BELTS SET UP
The RCMP has confirmed that spike belts have been set up at some roadblocks and that officers are patrolling inside of the evacuation zone to make sure people are not leaving their properties. People found wandering in evacuated areas may be arrested, authorities warned.
"However, anyone who wishes to leave is being allowed, and also may be assisted in doing so," Cpl. James Grandy of the B.C. RCMP said in an emailed statement to CTV News.
The spike belts were only placed due to "numerous people failing to stop at these road blocks," he added.
Foreman had to pass one of these checkpoints on Saturday, before the spike belts were set up.
After getting married in Kimberley, he loaded up his pick-up truck with a pump and tote and drove towards the evacuation area, before being stopped.
Undeterred, he kept driving.
“I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal. I have a class 1, I am a mechanic. I know how to do all this stuff,” “I can help and I can’t just sit around and watch my friend’s houses burn.”
Foreman expressed frustration and disappointment with the official response to the emergency, particularly the police presence.
"They are not helping,” he said.
CONFRONTATION, CRITICISM, 'CONSPIRACIES' TAKING A TOLL
In a video update Wednesday, Sean Coubrough, Deputy Regional Fire Chief for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said it's been difficult for local crews to do their jobs.
"There's a small percentage of the population that's been negative. We've had some instances of threats, abuse, theft of equipment, and other unfortunate events," he said.
"The men and women that have been working so hard certainly don't deserve that. All they want to do is help."
While the loss of homes and structures has been significant, with firefighters among those who have lost everything, Coubrough ended his statement by saying: "We haven’t lost lives, not yet."
Cliff Chapman, with the BC Wildfire Service, said crews who have been working long hours for months amid a devastating and record-breaking season are aware of the criticism and accusations being levelled by locals.
"When (firefighters) turn on their phones at the end of a 14-hour shift and they see negative media and/or negative social media posts about what they had done that day, or what they have been doing for the course of the last three months – it has a profound impact on them," he said at the news conference Wednesday.
"We are doing everything that we can to try to protect those homes. We're doing everything that we can to try to make sure that people can get home as fast as they can. And so it has a big impact on our staff. It has a negative impact when they see some of the conspiracies and some of the questioning."
Still, both Ma and Chapman said efforts are underway to connect with residents in the Shuswap in order to find a way to work together.
BCWS OPEN TO JOINING FORCES WITH LOCALS
In a separate update Wednesday, BCWS Fire Information Officer Forrest Tower said while it’s still ideal for people to leave evacuation zones people who chose to stay can help out—as long as they’re willing to take direction from BCWS.
He said at the Rossmoore Lake fire near Kamloops, some local residents have been hired—and paid—as emergency firefighters and many more have volunteered to get involved in a number of ways.
And the same thing can happen in the North Shuswap.
“It just comes back to communication,” Tower said. “We are setting the operational tactics so there needs to be some trust in that what we’re doing is the most efficient and fastest way to get people back in this area.”
To sign up as a firefighter, you need to have the proper basic training and personal protection equipment, he added.
Ma echoed those comments at Wednesday’s news conference, saying: “The BC Wildfire Service is reaching out to skilled, experienced people in the Shuswap to try and incorporate them into their work, but we have to be working together on this fire. People can't be doing their own thing.”
BUSH CREEK EAST THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITY
Based on the way BC Wildfire Service ranks wildfires, the Bush Creek East fire is currently the province’s number one priority.
“Every resource made available that is not critical to firefighting operations is on its way here,” Tower said.
Between 100 and 150 more firefighters will be arriving in the Shuswap area Tuesday and Wednesday.
As well, the district has been given special authority from the province to provide Emergency Support Services to communities who aren’t under evacuation order, but are blocked by communities that are, said Derek Sutherland, director of CSRD Emergency Operations Centre. Those communities include Anglemont and Saint Ives.
And while the blaze is still growing, and out of control, crews are making good progress.
Over the past day there has been a “widespread diminishing of fire behaviour,” Tower said. That’s thanks to overnight rain, lower temperatures and higher humidity.
Tower said firefighters are not expecting any more major changes or growth on the fire, and the blaze has a “promising trend of direction.”
Crews are focusing on the fire’s perimeter, and there are structure protection crews in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley, Celista, Magna Bay and Sorrento.
A more accurate fire perimeter map is also expected in the near future.
Part of the fire is in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, which confirmed Wednesday that structures were damaged or destroyed on 11 properties in the area.
According to Tower, Heavy urban search and rescue team Canada Task Force 1 is currently on the ground doing damage assessment in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and the number of affected structures could come as early as Wednesday night.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach and The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
3-in-5 Canadians attribute climate change and global warming to human activity: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has found that 60 per cent of Canadians attribute climate change and global warming to human activity, particularly in relation to emissions from vehicles and industrial activities.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Vancouver Island
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Saanich firefighters aid wildfire fight
Crews responded to a brush fire in Thetis Lake Park Monday night -- knocking it down before it grew beyond one acre in size, leaving a mop-up job that was wrapped up Tuesday afternoon -- but not before the flames left nearby residents, like Deborah Danby, scared for their lives.
-
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
-
RCMP searching for boat stolen from North Saanich
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat that was reported stolen from North Saanich. The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the five-and-a-half-metre vessel was taken from a mooring pin near the 8600-block of Lochside Drive on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
-
Calgary art gallery to showcase new works from Ukrainian artists
A Calgary art gallery is launching a new exhibition ripped from the headlines Thursday.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Canyon Meadows
A man on a bicycle was struck crossing a street in Canyon Meadows on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.
-
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $8K in scam that uses AI to mimic voices of friends and family
An Ontario man has lost $8,000 in a new impersonator scam where suspects use artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of friends and family.
-
Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
New Sante Quebec agency will let patients know their waiting list status, says health minister
Barely 24 hours after tabling a bundle of some 150 amendments to his reform of the healthcare network, Minister Christian Dubé had another one in store for parliamentarians on Wednesday morning. This time, the government wants to ensure that Santé Québec keeps patients well informed about their place on various waiting lists.
-
You can't use the REM if you can't find it, so a Montreal university student took charge
Getting around the greater Montreal region by public transit should be easy but it seems many are having trouble finding their way from the Metro to the new REM. It's a problem one Concordia student decided to solve himself. While most students spend their summers enjoying their downtime, graphic design student Dashiell Friesen made other plans.
Winnipeg
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon Chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
-
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.
Regina
-
Pilot Butte residents voice concerns at public hearing for proposed compost site
After hearing concerns from a crowded room at a public hearing on Tuesday, the R.M. of Edenwold said it would take time before making a decision on an application that would place Regina’s new compost facility just northwest of Pilot Butte.
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
London
-
Flooding closes section of Highway 402 near Strathroy Wednesday evening
A section of Highway 402, about the size of a football field, was covered in water after heavy rains fell throughout the late afternoon and into the evening Wednesday.
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Drivers asked to slow down in Timmins neighbourhood
The Timmins Police Service traffic section will be keeping a closer watch on Father Costello Drive, Vipond Road and Fourth Avenue as it's received a number of complaints from residents and a city councillor about aggressive driving in those areas.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Local leaders react to regional facilitator expected by Sept. 11
With a regional facilitator expected to be appointed to Waterloo Region in the coming weeks, some questions remain, like who the facilitator will be and what they will be facilitating.