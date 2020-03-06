VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has unveiled its plan to protect British Columbians as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, with 21 cases now confirmed in the province.

Officials said they have four main areas of focus: Protecting the population, protecting vulnerable citizens, protecting health workers, and supporting B.C’s health care capacity.

The province is working ahead in some of those areas with businesses, including grocery store chains, to discourage panic buying and establish contingency plans in the event of a disruption to the supply chain.

Part of the focus is managing the potential of a three to four month sustained outbreak.

Officials are also working on protocols around tourism and the cruise ship season, and preparing for scenarios like a widespread community-case exposure issue at a hospital or workplace.

A focus is also being placed on protecting elderly citizens and supporting patients who have underlying health issues and face increased risk. That may include additional screening for visitors and having outbreak protocols in place.

The province says a focus is also on protecting health workers, including management and coordination of supplies used in hospitals and other primary care facilities.

It wants a standardized preparedness plans at the local level to support health-care workers that may be dealing with a sustained outbreak. Plans are being implemented to bring in or redeploy additional health care staff if hospitals or other community sites come under stress.

It is also looking at things like redeployment of hospital beds and potentially creating separate wards and ICY beds to keep respiratory patients away from other patients.

It has also tracked down all ventilators in the province and is ready to deploy and move them as necessary if there’s a localized outbreak.

The province is noting it is still in Phase 1 of the planning around the virus.