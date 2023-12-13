B.C. truck driver receives fine, driving prohibition for role in cyclist's death

A judge sentenced Robert McIntyre to a $1,150 fine and a one-year driving prohibition, with exemptions, on Wednesday for his role in the June 29, 2022 fatal collision with a cyclist, 28-year-old University of British Columbia student Agustin Beltran.

After almost a year-long investigation, the prosecution did not pursue criminal charges. McIntyre was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The collision happened at the intersection of Pacific and Hornby streets. The court heard the intersection was well marked and McIntyre turned right from the centre lane instead of the designated right turning lane.

McIntyre worked as a truck driver for more than two decades and possessed a clean record. The 45-year-old addressed the court, expressing remorse to Beltran's family and former partner who attended via video conference.

McIntyre's lawyer Jason Tarnow addressed the judge's decision.

"It's fair," Tarnow told CTV News. "I mean, it feels, to anybody, woefully inadequate when there's a loss of life and we're talking about a $1,000 fine. This is not the first case where a Motor Vehicle Act charge has resulted in a fatality and the decision the judge arrived at today is consistent with the precedent, the case law that's in British Columbia."

Tarnow says McIntyre quit his job due to anxiety and trauma related to the crash.

"This entire incident since the day it happened has been devastating on him," said Tarnow. "This was a pure accident and had absolutely tragic consequences."

The court also heard victim impact statements from Beltran's mother and former partner, Renata, who was cycling behind Beltran when he collided with the truck before being crushed by its rear wheels.

Renata spoke about feeling “numb” and how she required therapy to cope with the loss. She also expressed disappointment with Vancouver police and their lack of communication throughout the investigation, claiming she received little help regarding victim services.

Crown pushed for a $1,000 fine and full driving prohibition. Defense argued for a heftier fine in the $1,500 to $1,800 range with no prohibition. The judge imposed a $1,150 fine and restricted McIntyre's driving to work-related activities, driving his children and for emergency purposes.

Prior to his death, Beltran was a UBC PhD student who worked on a project focusing on the benefit of bike lanes.

Following the tragic collision, the Vancouver City Council unanimously passed a motion requiring side guards on all city-owned and contracted trucks.