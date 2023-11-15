B.C. to test emergency alert system Wednesday

VANCOUVER
    B.C. will be testing the emergency alert system Wednesday, sending a text message to cellphones and interrupting TV and radio broadcasts.

    The test will take place at 1:55 p.m., according to officials.

    "This test will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments," according to a statement from the B.C. government.

    In 2022 – after several devastating and deadly emergencies – the province expanded the use of this system to include warnings about floods, wildfires and extreme heat. Prior to that, it was used for tsunami warnings.

    This year's wildfire season, the worst on record, saw the alert used 24 times when evacuations were ordered, the province says.

    Alerts can also be sent by police in the event of an Amber Alert or a public safety emergency, such as an active shooter situation.

    The system is tested twice each year. British Columbians are being reminded not to call 911 when they receive a test alert.

    The message displayed on cellphones will read:

    “This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/test. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

    More information on the system is available online.

