VANCOUVER -- It's been an incredibly busy time for local search-and-rescue crews, and members of the community may be looking for ways to say "thank you."

A 15-year-old found a way to pay it back, by making and selling masks to help his local team.

Camden Hussey is selling a pair of two-layer masks for $15, with all the proceeds going to North Shore Rescue.

NSR said the masks include a disposable filter, with an exterior polyester layer and an inner layer made of cotton.

The blue and black masks have an "NSR Supporter" logo on them.

Anyone interested in buying one of the masks can reach out to Hussey by email, at 4northshorerescue@gmail.com.