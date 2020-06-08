VANCOUVER -- A teen in Surrey made the most of her time away from school during the novel coronavirus pandemic by sewing hundreds of masks to raise money for hospital foundations.

Tavisha Kochhar, 14, has already sold 500 reusable masks that she made herself out of her family's living room. Other masks she's donated.

"I chose to make reusable masks because one, I care about the environment, I want to save the environment and two, I made them cheaper so I could give them to more people and people could afford them," she told CTV News Vancouver.

So far, the Grade 9 student has raised $23,000 for BC Children's, St. Paul's and Surrey hospital foundations.

Kocchar's work has caught the attention of some larger corporations with a local Safeway and the margarine company Becel placing bulk orders.