VANCOUVER -- An initiative from a local sports team to help save a beloved tourist attraction from bankruptcy resulted in $1 million worth of sales in just one weekend.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Friday they'd partnered with the Vancouver Aquarium to make and sell face masks during the pandemic.

The aquarium, which is home to 70,000 animals, said previously it may have to close for good due to a sudden drop in revenue. It's been closed since mid-March, following public health guidelines for COVID-19.

The facility relies on gift shop, concession and ticket sales to stay afloat, and said the sudden dip meant it might face bankruptcy.

Describing the aquarium as one of the city's most-loved attractions, Vancouver's MLS team said it wanted to help.

The aquarium and soccer team started selling face masks online Friday with their logos, mascots and other designs.

Within hours, there was so much traffic the aquarium's website had technical problems.

About 25,000 masks were sold in the first day, and by Monday morning, the sales topped $1 million, the Whitecaps said.

In a message on Twitter, Whitecaps FC Communications said the masks had been purchased from people around the world, including in Austria, France and Japan.

Masks were also bought from residents of the Netherlands, Portugal and the U.K., as well as in every Canadian province and two territories.