B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours.
The Langley teenager had become separated from her air cadet group that was planning to hike and camp in the area. A total of 16 search and rescue teams from across the province were involved in the effort to look for her, along with helicopters, police dogs and drones.
Crews were “elated” when she appeared in the Gold Creek parking lot, after being on her own for more than two days in the wilderness.
Now, Wang is sharing her story of survival.
In a letter written by the teenager sent to CTV News, she details her incredible journey back to safety, including two nights in the forest and her strong will to continue hiking while injured.
On June 27, Wang and three others headed out to Golden Ears Provincial Park, planning to camp until June 28 and hike each day, she describes. The group consisted of two fellow air cadets and an adult supervisor.
“It is true that participating in the air cadet program may have saved my life,” Wang writes. “The information I have learned from aviation to survival skills played a huge role in my ability to sustain myself in the wilderness.”
She says that the group hiked the Golden Ears Trail, starting from their campsite at North Beach. “For anyone who is unsure about the Golden Ears trail, the terrain is very challenging as it is steep with lots of rocks and bushes,” Wang writes.
After reaching Steve’s Lookout, the group began their descent. Wang says she was around two meters away from the rest of the group, not lagging behind.
“At one point, the group made a turn somewhere along the trail, but I did not notice because I was solely concentrating on following the trail right in front of me. Because of this, I turned the wrong way and ended up on the wrong path,” she recalls.
When she realized she had become separated from the group, Wang tried to turn around, but tripped and fell down until she hit a flatter part of the mountain.
“Scared and lonely, I curled into a ball and I tried to stay as calm as possible,” she writes.
Soon later, Wang says she heard whistles and noises that sounded like signals. She started to climb towards the sound, but couldn’t locate them. By then it was almost dark, and her instinct was to find water.
She trekked down the mountain until she reached a river, where she refilled her water bottles.
“I tried to get some sleep on the rocks nearby, but I was cold and freezing,” she remembers.
Around 1 a.m., Wang remembers seeing spotlights above her flashing down at the mountains. “I tried to flash my headlight towards the spotlights; however, they did not notice my desperate plea for help. I was filled with hopelessness and fear, but I knew I could not give up,” she writes.
In the morning, around 5 a.m., Wang says she was determined to find her way home.
“Filled with courage, I decided to climb back up the same mountain in hopes to find the trail again. I spent the majority of the morning finding my way back up the mountain, but I still could not pinpoint the whistle sounds.”
She then climbed back down the mountain and further downstream. While climbing down, her foot slipped and she hit her head.
Thankfully, Wang did not lose consciousness and she could still move.
“Out of nowhere, I hear high pitch barking sounds in the distance. Motivated, I crossed the river and made my way up the other mountain to pursue the barking noises,” she writes.
She describes climbing over cliffs, plowing through bushes and being careful not to fall down the mountain. All through the day, she saw a yellow helicopter flying over her head.
“I tried making noise, singing and even shaking nearby trees to grab their attention, but everything I tried failed,” she remembers.
Wang spent the rest of the day hiking to the top of the mountain to sleep for the second night. She tried to make noise with her phone, but it ran out of battery and she later lost it from her pocket. Exhausted, she found a tree to rest under.
She woke up at 5 a.m. on Thursday. She then remembered she had taken pictures on her digital camera. In the photos, Wang recognized a snowy peak she passed when hiking up the mountain.
“Finally, I had some concrete direction I needed to go and I started to look for this landmark,” she writes.
She began retracing her steps to the landmark, stopping to fill her water bottles up again at a small creek on the way down.
She then found a rapid river flowing downstream. Wang followed the river, and noticed pink tape on some trees. “My hopes sored high,” she recalls.
Wang found a gravel path, which she followed until she reached a beach. A sign there was labeled “Hikers’ Beach,” and pointed in the direction to the Gold Creek parking lot.
“I dragged my feet back to the river and crossed the rapid river as carefully as possible and followed the path. I never noticed my pain and soreness until I was forcing my body forward on the gravel path. I began to feel dizzy and I started to imagine things in front of me when there clearly wasn’t anyone around me,” Wang writes.
“I continued to encourage myself to keep moving forward and to not give up yet.”
Wang finally reached the parking lot around 9:15 p.m., where she saw her parents waiting for her.
Nearby park rangers radioed the search and rescue teams to inform them that Wang was safe, and paramedics arrived to check on the many scratches and bruises she had received in the woods, as well as her head injury.
“The medics cleared me to go home and I was finally able to get a good night’s sleep in my bed,” Wang writes.
In her letter, Wang expresses deep gratitude to the search and rescue teams, the RCMP, the volunteers who searched for her in the mountains, the Salvation Army who provided food for the rescuers and the thoughts and prayers she received from her family, friends, church community, cadet squadron and the public.
“Although I was able to ‘walk out’ of the mountain by myself, I could not have done it without the search and rescue teams, police, volunteers and park rangers. They led the way and I was able to follow,” she writes.
As for Wang’s current state, she says she can barely stand on her own or walk properly, as her body and mind are still recovering from her harrowing time in the wilderness.
“I am overwhelmed by all the support and care everyone has shown me and I am forever grateful for everyone involved with the search effort. I believe God led me home to my safety. The sheer willpower to keep moving forward is the reason I am still alive,” she concludes.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
13-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 13-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
Could climate affect our eyes? Canadian study finds higher temperatures linked with vision impairment
As climate change continues to warm the planet, there may be yet another consequence heading our way: according to a new study, higher temperatures are associated with a higher likelihood of vision impairment.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise tonight, into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
Vancouver Island
-
95-year-old veteran refuses to retire after encouraging community service
Whether you’re 95 or “not yet nine,” Gerry Ratchford says it’s never too early or late to make a positive difference.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands Sunday, other sailings rescheduled
Adding to what has already been a chaotic weekend for sailing, BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings on Sunday.
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
Calgary
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
Art program builds self-esteem and community for Calgary affordable housing residents
A new art program offered by the SHARP Foundation is providing an extra boost of confidence for its residents who now have the chance to showcase their creative talents and connect with community members.
-
One dead in Canada Day crash near Cochrane
A man is dead after being struck by an off-road vehicle on Highway 743 at Hunter Valley Road.
Edmonton
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Edmonton Olympic runner takes it slow to secure a win Sunday
Top athletes from around the world were in Edmonton this Canada Day long weekend, including some homegrown talent.
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
Toronto
-
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
-
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Elderly man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton
An elderly man is in critical condition following a house fire in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
13-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 13-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
-
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash on Quebec bridge
A woman is in critical condition following an accident on the Quebec Bridge Sunday at around 5:45 pm. The driver was heading north when she struck the guardrail and collided with a southbound vehicle, according to provincial police spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.
Winnipeg
-
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack, province bringing in trappers
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
-
Vacant home destroyed by fire slated for affordable housing
A home with high hopes has gone up in flames.
-
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume party
Thousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters clear landing zone for STARS pickup in Cranberry Flats
Saskatoon firefighters were called out to Cranberry Flats on Saturday to clear a landing zone for STARS air ambulance.
Regina
-
Indiana boy finds passion for hockey after watching Connor Bedard play in Sask.
The Connor Bedard effect made its mark on rinks across the Western Hockey League this season, seeing sell out after sell out. However, it didn't stop there.
-
'Our dance, our stories, our laughter': Buffalo Day traditional powwow celebrated in Regina
Many enjoyed some time with friends and family over this long weekend, including one group of Indigenous activists who are trying to make change through the use of traditional arts.
-
'Just go for it': Sask. art showcase encourages creativity of all forms
The 24th annual July Show and Sale gave Sask. artists a chance to show off their skills and passion.
Atlantic
-
Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes
One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.
-
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
-
Rain warnings issued for P.E.I., New Brunswick and Nova Scotia: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for P.E.I., southern New Brunswick and northern Nova Scotia.
London
-
Memorial service for Captain David Domagala to be held in Woodstock Tuesday
On Tuesday July 4 at noon, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter flypast will commence over the memorial service for Captain David Domagala taking place at Holy Trinity Parish in Woodstock.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died and two others were injured in a collision early Sunday morning on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
-
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Kitchener
-
Drone shows rising in popularity in Waterloo region and beyond amid environmental concerns
Seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks, demand for drone shows is growing.
-
New satellite on a mission to map cosmos and reveal secrets of dark matter
A team from the University of Waterloo are among scientists around the world celebrating the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind satellite.
-
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.