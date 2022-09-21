B.C. study into repeat offenders, random violence makes 28 recommendations

A sweeping set of recommendations meant to address the "public safety challenges" of repeat offenders and random violence in B.C. were released Wednesday

The 28 recommendations come after a four-and-a-half month study of the issues at the behest of the provincial government.

Among the proposals are increased investment in community-led responses to mental health crises and creating "low secure units" in which people can be involuntarily detained.

While the detailed recommendations touch on the role of police, Crown counsel, the courts and corrections, the report's summary notes that the criminal justice system alone can not effectively address the root causes of many crimes.

"Long-term reductions in crime require that the provincial government invest significantly in addressing the systems-level issues that contribute to offending including systemic racism, poverty, inadequate health services, food insecurity, and housing unaffordability," the report reads.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said three particular recommendations will be the first priorities for government. First, reinstating the Prolific Offender Management model which was piloted between 2008 and 2012. Second, establishing a dedicated provincial committee that would look at how to best meet the needs of those with complex issues. Third, a pilot project in Prince George that would specifically work with repeat offenders who are Indigenous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.