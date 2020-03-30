VANCOUVER -- Spring break is over, but students across B.C. did not return to their classrooms Monday morning as the spread of novel coronavirus has halted in-class instruction.

The province's education ministry announced the indefinite suspension of in-person classes on March 17. The school system overall is still open to support families and students, however.

"This is a challenging time for families in B.C. as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it is vital students have a sense of routine and continued opportunities to learn while they are at home," said Minister of Education Rob Fleming in a news release.

"These guidelines will ensure the needs, health and safety of students are put first as school leaders actively plan to serve the unique needs of their communities."

Frontline health-care workers in need of care for their school-aged children were asked to contact school principals to discuss possible arrangements. Other parents deemed essential service workers who also need help with child care should hear back from their schools about options by April 3.

Gregory Van Sickle works from home and while he doesn't have kids of his own, he says his neighbours' kids are learning remotely for the foreseeable future.

"The city feels like it felt years ago, like on a Sunday when there's nobody around…it just feels like a continuation of spring break," he told CTV News Vancouver Monday morning. "It's probably going to be until the end of the school year."

Nancy Brown's grandkids – who range in age from toddler to university student – are definitely feeling the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic and are "holed up" at home, she says.

"It is surreal," she said.

"You know a week ago I think we were still in more shock, I think now it's shockingly becoming the new normal. Maybe that's the weirdest thing of all."

But even though students won't be in classrooms in the coming weeks, that doesn't mean all education will stop.

"A portion of the learning could be online and may be online for some of our more senior students," said Vancouver's superintendent, Suzanne Hoffman.

"For our younger students, it may be more like a package that can be picked up from the school and taken home. But again, we're letting the teachers tell us, based on what they hear from families saying they need."

Other districts across the province are making similar arrangements. For example, in Richmond, most teachers will begin offering learning opportunities to students by the week of April 7 and before that, students and parents should be hearing from their teachers directly just to check in.

Surrey teachers are also the ones deciding how to deliver distance learning.

"Teachers still have autotomy about what delivery of curriculum looks like, so you’re going to see different things from different teachers," Surrey's superintendent Jordan Tinney. "I think you will see a lot of stuff start to move online."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst and Shannon Paterson