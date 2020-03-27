VANCOUVER -- At a time when some businesses are boarding up, others are busier than ever.

Members of the public may be confused about why some people are still working, while others are off the clock for the foreseeable future.

B.C. has deemed some businesses and industries as "essential services," a term for daily services the province says are required for "preserving life, health, public safety and basic societal functioning."

These businesses and services are generally still operating, though they can be shut down if not following public health guidelines.

Similarly, businesses not on the list may be permitted to stay open if they're able to adapt to those same guidelines.

Wondering which services and jobs count as essential? Here's a list from the Ministry of Public Safety.

Health and health services

Acute care at hospitals

Secondary and long-term care

Coroners

Public health

Detox facilities

Safe-injection sites

COVID-19 testing

Clinical research on COVID-19

Blood and plasma donation

Emergency pre-hospital services

Physicians

Dentists

Psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors

Other mental health services

Outreach workers

Overdose and harm reduction

Mid-level practitioners

Nurses and assistants

Infection control

Pharmacists

Physical and occupational therapists

Social workers

Substance use and peer support workers

Speech pathologists

Diagnostic and therapeutic technicians

Chiropractors

Naturopaths

Crisis Centres

Meal programs

Paramedics

Pharmaceutical production

Medical laboratories and research, medical testing and analytical testing labs

Medical supply and equipment manufacturers

Wholesale, distribution and stores

Safe supply

Health plans, billing and information services

Law enforcement and public safety

Police and firefighters

Corrections

Park rangers

Commercial vehicle safety enforcement

Security

Court services

Bylaw enforcement

Communication and dispatch for first responders

Other services that provide public safety

Volunteers including search and rescue, public safety lifeline

Public sector workers for peace, order and good government

Technical infrastructure maintenance

Other employees and businesses of contracted service providers relating to this field

Emergency management personnel

Businesses that support critical infrastructure repairs and emergency response requirements

Equipment and uniform suppliers to first responders

Communications, information and IT

IT and communications for medical facilities, governments, emergency response, energy and utilities, banks and other critical infrastructure categories

Journalists and others involved in the production of news online, on TV, on the radio and in newspapers

IT, radio, cable providers and telecommunications service including internet and phone

Manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment

Non-health service providers

Livestock, pet and shelter services

Coroners

Funeral homes

Crematoriums and cemeteries

Banks

Credit unions

Workers who support security and technical operations for financial institutions

Capital markets

Services related to bankruptcy and credit

Non-bank services including cheque-cashing and money sending

Accounting

Payroll

Translators

Legal services

Insurance

Adjudication providers

Plumbers

Electricians

Elevator maintenance

Exterminators

Property management

Custodial/janitorial

Cleaning

Fire safety and sprinklers

Building systems maintenance and repair

Engineers

Mechanics

K-12 and post-secondary schools – currently closed as they're unable to comply with COVID-19 physical distancing rules

Laundromats

Drycleaners

Restaurants and other facilities that are able to offer takeout and delivery

Towing services

Construction industry

Forestry and silviculture

Research services supporting essential sectors

Government

Businesses and non-profits that provide services on behalf of the government, including BC Services, residential tenancy, income and disability assistance and MSP

Weather forecasters

Mining

Workers at operation centres that help other essential services

Land registration

Real estate

Building code enforcement

Public washrooms for people without shelter

Parks and greenspace

Vulnerable population service providers

Non-profits and businesses that provide food, shelter, support services and other necessities, including food banks, social housing, SROs and residential health facilities

Community services and outreach for immigrants, refugees and vulnerable populations

Care for seniors and people with disabilities, including service support

Child care for people providing essential services

Caregivers for children in and out of care

Residential care for individuals with mental health and substance use challenges

Government and non-profit delivery staff providing access to income support

Residential and care facilities and shelters

Overdose prevention sites and services

Medical cannabis provision

Businesses that sell, rent and repair assistive devices and aids, or products for the health sector

Food and agriculture

Food cultivation including farming, fishing and food supply chain

Food processing, manufacturing, storage and distribution

Workers who maintain or repair equipment

Workers, including temporary foreign workers, who support agricultural operations

Farming supply, including seed, pesticides and machinery

Food inspection services

Businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including veterinarians, kennels, zoos, aquariums and research facilities

Retail

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Farmers' markets

Pet and livestock supply stores

Liquor stores

Cannabis

Stores that sell household consumer products, including cleaning products

Stores that sell groceries and other products, including home supply, hardware and garden centres

Transportation, infrastructure and manufacturing

Public transit

Supply chain for services including cooling, storage, packaging and distribution

Maintenance and operation of cargo services

Manufacturers and distributors of packaging and shipping materials

Truck drivers who haul hazardous and other waste materials

Local, regional and provincial delivery services, including mail

Maintenance and repair of highways, roads and bridges

Maintenance and repair of overhaul vehicles, aircraft, rail, marine vessels, etc.

Vehicle rentals and leasing

Services involved in ports, road, air and rail operation

Facilities and workers that support delivery through use of truck scales, commercial vehicle inspection and more, including truck rest stops

Businesses that supply other essential businesses and people working from home

Private transportation, including taxis, ride-hailing and aircraft

Chemical and industrial gas supply chain

Public works operations

Inspection and maintenance at industrial facilities

Inspectors of worksites, and workers who process and manage claims from people injured on the job

Hotels and other accommodations

Consuls General staff

Landlords of consulate buildings

Storage for essential businesses

Businesses that provide materials for transportation systems

Businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, equipment and materials

Vegetation management crews

Traffic workers

Businesses that provide staffing services, including temporary jobs

Businesses that support the safe operations of residences, businesses and facilities

Critical infrastructure

Critical infrastructure service providers including drilling, refineries, processing, utilities, transmission services, transportation, drinking water and waste water

Manufacturing of goods needed for other essential infrastructure and business

Gas stations

Diesel, propane and heating fuel providers

Operations for water, waste water, water testing, etc.

Sanitation