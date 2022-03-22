B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog

B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.

That figure was provided by the government and only covers the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and there have been more procedures completed since then. The ministry emphasized the health authorities’ budget is $11.8 billion and that the funds covered 13,863 contracted surgeries, representing 4.4 per cent of the 316,275 surgeries performed in the province.

“We have a publicly funded system that is delivered in large part by private providers – great family doctors, specialists, community health clinics who are private businesses – and each year the health authorities contract out to private clinics for acute care services,” wrote a spokesperson in an email. “In doing this the services continue to be provided to patients at no cost - with one payer, the government.”

The minister of health announced a commitment to catch up on postponed surgeries from the first wave of the pandemic in May of 2020, with a 12-page plan that specified part of the strategy included “all private contracted facilities working at maximum available capacity” in addition to the public system running at pre-pandemic levels.

However, this is the first time the province has revealed how many procedures went through the private system, and how much was billed to taxpayers. Last year, the ministry’s published service plan described private surgical clinics as part of government’s plan to minimize the impacts of COVID-19, “at contracted private surgical clinics that agree to follow the Canada Health Act and not extra bill patients.”

SURGEONS URGE DRAMATIC ACTION TO CUT DOWN WAIT TIMES

On Monday, the B.C. Orthopaedic Association told CTV News that Health Minister Adrian Dix had not responded to their request for a meeting to give their input on catching up with the latest backlogs, which they describe as being impossible under the current way of doing things.

The incoming president urged Dix to not only sit down to hash out new ways of helping patients who are suffering through increasing pain and decreased mobility, but also to consider relying more heavily on private surgical clinics to address the backlog and help cut down on wait lists at a time the public health system is short-staffed and only provides surgeons with one to two days per week of operating room time.

“I'm not talking about creating a two-tiered health-care system today,” said Dr. Cassandra Lane Diewart, urging out-of-the-box solutions. “I'm talking about using centres and using operating rooms that are functional, well-staffed and provide excellent care and using them to the benefit of this province.”